Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

