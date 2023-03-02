Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Up 650%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 650% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Key Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Key Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.