KeyCorp Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

NYSE:A opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

