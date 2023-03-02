Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Stock Up 0.8 %

About Kidpik

Shares of NASDAQ PIK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 106,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.87. Kidpik has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

