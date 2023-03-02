KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $54,570,200,305,053.00 billion and $73,452.21 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011187 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

