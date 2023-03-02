Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

