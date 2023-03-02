Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

