Kinovo (LON:KINO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.98 ($0.53), with a volume of 112751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The stock has a market cap of £26.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

