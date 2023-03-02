KlayUniverse (KUT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.52 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $2,799.38 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00425228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.45 or 0.28742637 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04121682 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,615.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

