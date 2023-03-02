KlayUniverse Price Up 49.5% This Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $2,822.65 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00424387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.52 or 0.28685768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04121682 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,615.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

