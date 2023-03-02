Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

