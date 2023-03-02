Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.42. 783,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,785,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

