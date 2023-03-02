Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.29

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $39.28 million and approximately $585,624.33 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00186594 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00071542 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00051325 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
