Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.66-2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

KTB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,949. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

