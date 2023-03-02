Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of KOP opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Koppers by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

