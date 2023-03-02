Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.8 %

Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 376,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,494. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.