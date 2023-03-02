Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Trading Up 4.7 %

Kroger stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.43. 7,890,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

