Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. Kroger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 12,903,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

