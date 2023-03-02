KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00037646 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $870.01 million and $1.39 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

