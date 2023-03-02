KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Up 4.2%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 366,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 462,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

