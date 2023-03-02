Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.77. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of C$63.78 and a 52 week high of C$93.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kurita Water Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

