Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,448 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

LSCC stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.