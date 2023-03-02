Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 949 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $79,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

LSCC stock opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

