Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

