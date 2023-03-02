Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $415.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

