Lido Staked ETH One Day Volume Reaches $8.08 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,653.27 or 0.06983582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and $8.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,675,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/."

