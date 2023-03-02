Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 1.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.52 and last traded at C$20.64. Approximately 721,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,245,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.