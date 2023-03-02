Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Limestone Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
LMST opened at $27.71 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $183.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.
Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
