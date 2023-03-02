Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Limestone Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

LMST opened at $27.71 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $183.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.