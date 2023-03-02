Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to C$92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LIMAF traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

