Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $169.20 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

