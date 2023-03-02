Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 75,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,564. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares in the company, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 239,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

