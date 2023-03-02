Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 57% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00007617 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $161.41 million and approximately $66.51 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 57% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,999,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

