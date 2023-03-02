Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Lite Access Technologies Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Lite Access Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.