Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.42

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.42 and traded as low as C$31.06. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$32.26, with a volume of 612,201 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.