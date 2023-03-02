LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL Flooring Stock Up 2.5 %

LL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 188,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,851. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 384,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 176,692 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.