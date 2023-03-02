LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
LL Flooring Stock Up 2.5 %
LL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 188,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,851. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LL Flooring (LL)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.