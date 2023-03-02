LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 692.5% from the January 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LM Funding America Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 892,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,596. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LM Funding America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.