Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.26 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.26 million and approximately $538,326.61 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

