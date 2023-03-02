Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after buying an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,936. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 109,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

