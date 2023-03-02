Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $928.16

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 928.16 ($11.20) and traded as low as GBX 908 ($10.96). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 914 ($11.03), with a volume of 10,286 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,160.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 950.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 927.43.

In related news, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.58), for a total transaction of £15,360 ($18,535.05). In other news, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($10.92), for a total transaction of £90,500 ($109,207.19). Also, insider Neil Newman sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($11.58), for a total transaction of £15,360 ($18,535.05). 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

