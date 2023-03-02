Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.16. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 11,706 shares changing hands.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,210,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.