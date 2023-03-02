Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.16. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 11,706 shares changing hands.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.
Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)
