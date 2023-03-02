LondonMetric Property Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMP stock opened at GBX 185.68 ($2.24) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 280.40 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMP. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.47) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.77).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

