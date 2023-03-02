Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $65.41 million and approximately $48.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.



About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network’s dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

