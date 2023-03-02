Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,858.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

