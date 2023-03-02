Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

About Luxfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

