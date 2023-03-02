Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Luxfer Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luxfer (LXFR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.