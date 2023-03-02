Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LYEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.
Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.