Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,389 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

