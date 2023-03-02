Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3075233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.