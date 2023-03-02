M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Trading Up 1.5%

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08). Approximately 1,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The firm has a market cap of £21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

