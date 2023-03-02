Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 37,136 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Hasbro worth $47,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

