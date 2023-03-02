Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,299 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $45,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 233.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.60 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

