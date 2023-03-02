Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.67-$4.11 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 10.8 %

Macy’s stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

